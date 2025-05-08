India-Pakistan Tensions: All Indian Airports on High Alert; Secondary Checks, Air Marshals Deployed

Authorities in charge of civil aviation are keeping an eye on flight operations. This comes after the heightened security concerns and escalation by Pakistan. All airlines and airports nationwide were directed to strengthen security measures by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Every traveler will go through a Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) at every airport. The terminal buildings are no longer open to visitors. In accordance, the Air Marshal will be dispatched. Airport management is required to make sure all CCTV cameras are operational. The deployment of air marshals will be coordinated appropriately. At the entry points of the airport terminals/installations and parking lots, a thorough inspection of people and vehicles will be conducted. In addition to randomly inspecting passenger bags before entering the airport grounds, proper identification checks of both passengers and employees will be conducted before they arrive.

The BCAS order states that to ensure that no unfortunate incident occurs in the nation, it is imperative that security measures be strengthened at all civil aviation installations, including airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training institutes, in light of the recent attack in Pahalgam and the heightened security scenario that followed. Therefore, every stakeholder must take the highest care.

Increased surveillance, stringent on-ground oversight of microlite aircraft, aero models, paragliders, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and drone operations, the deployment of more security personnel at aircraft, and a careful examination of the passenger and cargo manifests are some of the improved security measures.

The utmost level of scrutiny is being applied to any person or object entering an aeroplane. In addition to increased security and surveillance at cargo and general aviation terminals, the government has mandated "strict monitoring of non-scheduled flight operations, including air ambulance." Airport security has also been tightened for goods. Accepted cargo and the credentials of the individual or business making the reservation will be carefully examined.