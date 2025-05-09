India-Pakistan Tensions: Amritsar Airport Authority Extends Flight Suspension Till May 15

Airport Authorities of Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport, Amritsar on Friday (9 May) extended the suspension period for all types of flights till May 15.

The statement reads, "It is to be informed to all concerned that the suspension of all commercial/civilian domestic and international flight operations from Amritsar Airport has been extended and will now remain in force till 05:30 AM on 15.05.2025."

यह सभी संबंधितों को सूचित किया जाता है कि अमृतसर हवाई अड्डे से सभी वाणिज्यिक/नागरिक घरेलू और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय उड़ान संचालन का निलंबन आगे बढ़ा दिया गया है और अब यह 15.05.2025 को प्रातः 05:30 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। — Amritsar Airport (@aaiasrairport) May 9, 2025

Meanwhile as a precaution, and due to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, a blackout was implemented in several areas. According to defense sources, Indian defense systems intercepted these drones, causing explosions.