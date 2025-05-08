India-Pakistan Tensions: Army and Airbases Under Constant Attack For The Past One Hour In Jaisalmer

For the past hour, attacks on the Indian Army and airbases have been ongoing. The Indian army is attempting to shoot them down in the air in Jaisalmer, according to ANI. Indian air defence intercepted drones from Pakistan in Jaisalmer. They may see flashes in the sky and hear explosions. Pakistan made severe drone attacks in various regions of India, including IIT Srinagar, Jammu,and Jaisalmer, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Pakistani drones intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions can be heard, and flashes in the sky can be seen.



(Editors note: Background conversation is of ANI reporters witnessing live interception of Pakistani drones by Indian Air Defence ) pic.twitter.com/Ca1vpmNtjV — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

In Jammu and Kashmir, a civilian told ANI, "Sounds of shelling and firing can be heard. Smoke was seen in the sky. There is a complete blackout. We have full faith in our army." As per Defence sources, Pakistan launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector, all intercepted by Indian Air Defence units.

#WATCH | "Sounds of shelling and firing can be heard. Smoke was seen in the sky. There is a complete blackout. We have full faith in our army," says a resident of Jammu



As per Defence sources, Pakistan launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector, All… pic.twitter.com/hkXNm2KNqT — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Visuals deferred by an unspecified time. Viewers should note that the red light in the sky is the ignition of the ammunition cap from an anti-drone gun, and the explosion sound thereafter implies a successful hit, reported ANI.