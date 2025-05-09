India-Pakistan Tensions: Drone Attack For 35 Minutes In Jammu and Kashmir

Tension between India and Pakistan is rising. According to India Today report, the drone attack in Jammu and Kashmir lasted for almost thirty-five minutes. According report, Pakistan launched drone assaults in areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 - 20 p.m. for almost 35 minutes. Top officials stated that while blackouts persisted in numerous locations, no fatalities or injuries were reported. In Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera region, Indian Army Air Defence Units shot down two Pakistani drones. There is a fierce artillery battle going on in the sector between the two sides.

Two Pakistani drones shot down by Indian Army Air Defence Units in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy exchange of artillery fire on between the two sides in the sector: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/W9yYnFOLEU — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

The Indian Air Defence destroyed Pakistani drones that were launched at Jammu airport; no deaths were reported. Hours after the Indian military stopped Pakistan's attempt to hit 15 Indian towns, the country took this move. Eight rockets were reportedly intercepted close to Jammu.



The Vaishno Devi shrine also experienced a blackout as a result of the attack. Similar disturbances were noted in Srinagar, where increased security caused power interruptions.

SP Vaid, Former DGP of J&K, wrote on X, "Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces."

Pakistan also attacked Pathankot, Akhnoor, and Udhampur in addition to Jammu. This is Pakistan's second failed strike. Drones and missiles used by the Pakistani military to strike forces in Northern and Western India were shot down yesterday by S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems. The operation successfully neutralised the targets.

As tensions in the area remain high in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, security forces are still conducting counter-drone operations and scanning the airspace.