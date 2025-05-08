India-Pakistan Tensions Escalates: Jets Downed, Missile Strikes Exchanged; Blackouts Imposed Across Country

Hostilities between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following India’s targeted strike on terrorist camps across the border. In a swift and aggressive retaliation, Pakistan launched an attack using suicide drones and fighter jets, aiming at key Indian military and civilian infrastructure. The Indian Air Defence System, however, responded decisively, shooting down two Pakistani fighter aircraft and neutralizing the aerial threat.

In retaliation, India has reportedly launched a missile strike on strategic targets in Lahore. Both sides are now engaged in heavy cross-border artillery and rocket fire, with intense military activity reported across multiple sectors.

Security measures have been tightened across the nation. In Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, border villages including Suigam and Vav have been placed under a complete blackout as a precautionary measure. In Punjab, a major terror attempt targeting the Suranussi Ordnance Factory near the Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar was foiled, preventing what could have been a devastating attack. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, heavy shelling continues, marking one of the most intense exchanges in recent years. As both nations mobilize along the Line of Control, the situation remains highly volatile and dynamic.

Amidst the rising tension, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is holding an emergency high-level meeting in Delhi with the Chief of Defence Staff and the three service chiefs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are also actively reviewing the situation and are said to be considering all strategic options.