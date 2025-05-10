India-Pakistan Tensions: Manufacturing Hit, Some Companies Switch to Work From Home

For the safety and well-being of their employees during the time of tensions between India and Pakistan, some companies located near the border districts of the country allowed their staff to work from home until the situation returns to normal. However, due to this, the manufacturing operations for some production firms have been slightly affected. This comes after the continued war-like situation between both countries after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, after which India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to target terror hubs in Pakistan and Pok.

Meanwhile, Dabur is having manufacturing unit in Jammu operating only day shit as of now till the situation normalise in the union territory. The company told The Times of India that it has suspended its operation at the Jammu unit for the safety of its employees, while the normal day shift resumed on Saturday, and the night shift operation was temporarily halted until further orders.

Other FMCG companies having units or working in the northwestern parts of the country have not seen much disturbance in their production. Nestle's factory, located in the Moga district of Punjab, has continued to operate normally, sources told TOI. Ernst & Young (EY) asked its employees working out of Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad offices to work from home on Friday.

Even E-commerce companies are giving more privileges in the border area as they reprioritise delivery timelines in the border states. A company executive stated that the people in the bordering districts are able to shop for their essentials; however, delivery times vary due to certain situations.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) informed that distributors and retailers have sufficient stock and there are no disruptions in the supply of products. Sources to TOI said that Q-commerce platforms are stocking up on essentials in border states, where reports indicate some panic buying. Sources at one platform said that there has been a slight increase in orders for staples, water, and power banks, ruling out any major surge.