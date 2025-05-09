India-Pakistan Tensions: Two Pakistani Drones Shot Down in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera

At least two Pakistani drones were shot down by the Indian Armed Forces at the border area of Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, May 9, reported the news agency ANI. This came as exchanges of fire between India and Pakistan after India launched missile attacks at terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok). The incident follows from both sites, as Indian forces also reported that they shot down Pakistan Air Force (PAF) two fighter jets over the Pathankot sector earlier in the evening today.

The report of intercepting the drones marks the most serious and high exchange of attacks between India and Pakistan. It also follows Pakistan targeting Indian military bases. The Ministry of Defence said Pakistani forces attempted to strike military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Indian armed forces responded with what officials described as “kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities.”

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," said a Defence Ministry spokesperson.

"The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs)," the spokesperson added. "No casualties or material losses were reported."