India poised for big energy leap with Green Hydrogen: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Dec 14 Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that India's "next big energy leap is here" with 900 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum) of Green Hydrogen being planned by 2030 to prepare the country's way for cleaner industries, low-carbon supply chains and new-age jobs, for the future.

In a post on X, the minister termed this as "a bold step towards a greener economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership".

India's oil sector Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and upstream giant ONGC, are actively developing a significant portion of the nation's green hydrogen capacity to achieve this target as part of the larger National Green Hydrogen Mission. The aim is to cut fossil fuel reliance, reduce imports, and become a clean energy leader, supported by incentive schemes and domestic manufacturing.

This initiative complements the broader National Green Hydrogen Mission, which targets 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonnes) total production by 2030 and incentivises electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen production.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission is a strategic government initiative to transform India into a global hub for green hydrogen, attracting huge investments and creating jobs.

The Petroleum Minister has also highlighted the progress under the Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme (GHCI) and that state energy companies will save the country Rs 1 lakh crore in imports.

"India is building trust in every molecule of hydrogen. The Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme (GHCI), launched in April 2025, ensures hydrogen is genuinely green -- produced using renewable power with emissions below 2 kg carbon dioxide per kg," Puri stated earlier.

This drive positions India to meet its climate goals while fostering a new clean energy economy, with PSUs playing a crucial role in scaling up domestic production capacity.

Union Minister Shripad Y. Naik said last month that India is steadily advancing toward 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

The minister highlighted the National Green Hydrogen Mission’s transition from planning to implementation, with incentive schemes worth Rs 17,000 crore and projects awarded for 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing and 862,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production.

The minister added that India’s installed non-fossil-fuel-based power generation capacity has reached nearly 260 GW, led by solar and wind energy.

