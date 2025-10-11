India poised to become third-largest economy soon: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 11 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said that India has become the fourth-largest economy and is now poised to become the third-largest soon.

“India will be among the world’s top economic powers in the next two decades. Our youth, skills, and technological capabilities will be unprecedented, and institutions like MNIT will play a central role in this transformation,” he said.

Addressing the 19th Convocation Ceremony of MNIT Jaipur, the Chief Minister urged the youth to carry forward this legacy and make India not only a consumer of technology but also a creator.

“We must take our ingenuity to laboratories, startups, industries, and classrooms. The future belongs to semiconductors, quantum computing, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence. Scientists, technologists, strategists, and innovators will be the leaders of tomorrow,” he said, emphasising that technology is the key that unlocks the doors to prosperity, security, and respect.

Sharma said that nations that lead in new technology and innovation are the ones that shape the future of the world.

Commending the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), he said the institute has enhanced Rajasthan’s reputation through innovation, entrepreneurship, and world-class research.

“MNIT has today become a symbol of knowledge, innovation, and national service,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that MNIT’s recognition as the top NIT in North India in the NIRF rankings is a matter of pride. The institute’s research journey includes 249 consultancy projects worth over Rs 13 crore.

He lauded the MoUs signed with the Indian Army’s South Western Command, Redox Engineering, and the Nuclear Fuel Complex (Department of Atomic Energy), calling them new milestones for the institute.

Sharma shared that over 150 students received their doctorates this year, while 30 differently-abled students graduated. The institute also admitted 77 international students this session.

Highlighting MNIT’s commitment to women’s empowerment, he noted that it maintains the highest student-student ratio among all NITs in the country.

He further announced that MNIT has begun uploading degrees to the National Academic Repository’s DigiLocker platform, keeping pace with digital transformation.

Sharma said that the state’s Startup Policy has opened new doors of innovation and entrepreneurship for young people.

