India poised to step up food exports to Philippines

New Delhi, Aug 31 With the Philippines having liberalised food imports from India, a delegation of rice exporters will be visiting the Southeast Asian country next month as part of a move to step up exports.

The Philippines has agreed to remove restrictions on the import of Basmati rice. This move is expected to significantly boost India's high-quality rice exports to the country and eventually lead to higher incomes for Indian farmers, a senior official said.

A high-level delegation from the Philippines, led by Secretary of Agriculture Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. visited India earlier this month and held discussions with officials of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Indian Rice Exporters Federation to pursue this goal.

The Philippines delegation, headed by Secretary of Agriculture Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. agreed to increase imports of key Indian food products, including rice, buffalo meat, vegetables, fruits, and peanuts. The discussions resulted in a commitment to prioritise imports from India, helping diversify the Philippines' supply base amid global trade uncertainties. The decision to lift restrictions on Basmati exports was also taken at these discussions.

The deal marks a key development in Indo-Philippine relations and reflects both nations’ intent to work together in agriculture, trade, and economic growth. With global supply chains facing uncertainty due to geopolitical shifts, such partnerships are becoming increasingly vital.

The Philippines aims to reduce dependence on Chinese products, enhance food security, and foster stronger Indo-Philippine economic relations.

The agreement would contribute to "improved food security, economic expansion, and diversified trade" between the two nations

India exported agricultural products worth $ 413 million to the Philippines in 2024, which forms a mere 2 per cent of the Philippines' total agricultural imports.

As part of the stepped-up efforts to enhance bilateral trade, a delegation of the Philippines' food importers will also participate in 'World Food India' from September 25-28, which is India's largest food trade fair, and the International Rice Conference on October 30-31.

