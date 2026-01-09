India Post's tie-up with Agriculture Department will bring economic empowerment in rural India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Guna, Jan 9 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that the two significant agreements between the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Department of Post signed recently will pave the way for economic empowerment in rural parts of India, especially for women and farmers.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of Northeastern region, Scindia added this while inaugurating a sub-post office in Badarvas area under his Lok Sabha constituency Guna on Friday.

"This sub-post office, equipped with modern facilities will ensure your pension, subsidy and savings, while our postman will become a strong link in empowering rural India, making it self-reliant and connecting to Digital India," he said while congratulating the resident of Badarwas in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh for this significant development in the region.

While addressing the gathering on this occasion, he shared that the Department of Post has recently signed two agreements with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to ensure faster, safer, and reliable testing of agricultural inputs, helping protect farmers from fake and substandard products.

Union Minister Scindia said that the "first agreement was made to ensure real-time monitoring of fertiliser and transparency in its distribution system, while the second is for making women economically empowered. People will be encouraged to open their bank accounts through India Post Payment Bank".

Notably, the memoranda of understanding were signed in the presence of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on January 7.

Under the agreement, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Department of Posts will establish a nationwide logistics mechanism for the transportation of pesticide, seed and fertiliser samples from across the country to designated laboratories.

The India Post will provide all of the logistical support from the point of collection through to final delivery for pesticide, seeds and fertiliser inspectors.

The partnership is part of the PAN-India online pesticide, seed, and fertiliser quality management system, which is being developed by the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor