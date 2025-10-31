‘India prepared for Operation Sindoor 2.0’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

Rewa, Oct 31 Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said that 'Operation Sindoor' carried out against Pakistan in May this year is still ongoing, and the decision to conclude the operation will be announced at an appropriate time.

“The Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared for Operation Sindoor 2.0. When three close friends (Air Marshal AP Singh, Naval Chief Tripathi and Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi) are leading the forces, no one can beat us,” said the Army Chief.

On Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the country, the Army Chief said that the Operation Sindoor will be stopped at an appropriate time.

“We are prepared for Operation Sindoor 2.0 and, if Pakistan does any cowardly act, we will give them a befitting reply,” he said during a visit to Sainik School in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who was a classmate of General Dwivedi in Sainik School in Rewa, also joined him during an event organised on the occasion of 'Unity Day'.

Sharing his memories about Sainik School, General Dwivedi told IANS that, “Whenever I come here, it feels like I am still a young child, just like when I entered this school for the first time. Things have changed here, but determination and commitment to serve the nation are still the same.”

Meanwhile, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who visited Rewa Sanik School first time after becoming Chief of Naval Staff, shared that he has a lot of memories of his school days.

"I will advise students and all the youths to do hard work and leave the rest to the Almighty. There is no shortcut for success," Admiral Tripathi told IANS.

Notably, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who studied together in the early 1970s, now lead the Indian Army and Navy, respectively.

Their remarkable journey from schoolmates to service chiefs is a testament to their dedication and the training they received.

In the 1970s, Upendra Dwivedi and Dinesh Tripathi were enrolled in class 5A at Sainik School Rewa. They were assigned roll numbers 931 and 938, respectively.

The school, established to prepare young boys for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA), has a proud history of nurturing future military leaders.

