India 'promptly responding' to complaints from nationals trapped in Cambodia

New Delhi, March 30 Asserting that it is promptly responding to complaints from its nationals who were lured with job opportunities in Cambodia, India said on Saturday that it has so far rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians.

The response came after reports said that thousands of Indians are held in the country against their will and are coerced to carry out cyber frauds.

"Our Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were lured with employment opportunities to that country but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, said in a statement.

"Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in just the last three months," he added.

The spokesperson added that several advisories have also been issued by the Ministry and the Embassy of India in Cambodia to Indian nationals about such scams.

Stating that India remains committed to helping all its nationals in Cambodia who seek support, Jaiswal said: "We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes."

The issue reportedly came to light in December last year when Odisha Police busted a cyber-crime syndicate in Roukerla.

The development comes as India initiated strong action against agents and unscrupulous elements who deceitfully sent its nationals to Russia under the pretext of providing them with security guard jobs.

