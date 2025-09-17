India pushes for climate justice, stronger support for small-scale fisheries at FAO regional meet

Chennai, Sep 17 India on Wednesday called for climate justice and greater regional cooperation to safeguard small-scale fisheries, stressing that countries contributing the least to the climate crisis should not be burdened with its heaviest costs.

In his address at the inaugural session of a three-day regional meeting on small-scale fisheries governance, Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said India remains one of the world’s lowest subsidisers of fisheries and among the most disciplined in sustainably harnessing marine resources.

The meeting, organised by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), runs in Chennai from September 17 to 19.

"The principles of climate justice must apply. Those who contributed least to the problem should not be asked to pay the greatest price. In India, the fisheries sector is driven by small-scale fishers who are defenders of the local economy, food security, nutrition and culture," said Likhi.

The capacity-building meet seeks to guide Bay of Bengal nations in formulating National Plans of Action (NPOAs) for small-scale fisheries. Likhi stressed that extreme weather, coastal erosion, and warming seas were already undermining fish stocks and endangering vulnerable fishing communities.

"The poorest fishers lack the capacity to adapt without international support," he said, urging regional coordination on early warning systems, climate adaptation, and joint research.

India, he added, is preparing its own NPOAs for inland and marine fisheries with FAO and BOBP-IGO support, aiming to ensure inclusive and climate-resilient growth.

Citing India’s progress, Likhi said fish production had doubled over a decade to reach 195 lakh tonnes in 2024–25.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), with an outlay of Rs 20,050 crore, has empowered women, extended insurance to 31 lakh fish farmers, and built modern infrastructure.

FAO’s International Fisheries Analyst, Dr Lena Maria Westlund, underlined that small-scale fisheries contribute nearly half of Asia’s fish production and employ over 46 million people.

She said FAO’s guidelines focus on resource management, gender equality, value chains, and climate resilience.

BOBP-IGO Director Dr P. Krishnan reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to helping member countries design country-specific action plans. The meet is being attended by officials, scientists, and fisherfolk representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor