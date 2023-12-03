India re-elected to International Maritime Organization with highest vote tally

New Delhi, Dec 3 In the elections held at its assembly for the 2024-25 biennium, India has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) council with the highest tally.

The Ministry of Shipping and Waterways said on Sunday that India's re-election falls under the category of 10 states with "the largest interest in international seaborne trade", alongside Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the UAE.

The council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the assembly, for supervising the works of the IMO.

Between sessions of the assembly, the council performs its functions of the assembly barring making recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention, an official said.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “We are delighted and humbled by the support of the international community at the International Maritime Organization. The highest votes are indicative of the government's determination to strengthen India's varied contributions to international maritime operations."

The IMO is the leading authority that regulates the maritime industry, which supports global trade, transportation, and all marine operations, the official added.

The ministry said that under the MIV 2030 to enhance representation at the IMO, India aims at appointing permanent representatives in the organisation.

With a view to enhance and garner maritime expertise for India, it is proposed that India should nominate at least two qualified candidates for the Junior Professional Officer (JPO) Programme at the IMO.

The JPO Programme is an established programme within the United Nations with the main objective being providing young professionals an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in international cooperation under the supervision of specialists and to contribute to the advancement of their nation’s mandate.

