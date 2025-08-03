India reaffirms sovereignty in Kashmir amid Pakistan’s continued obstructionism

Srinagar, Aug 3 As Jammu and Kashmir marks six years since the abrogation of Article 370, India has reiterated its constitutional and sovereign right to integrate the region fully into the Union, while spotlighting Pakistan’s persistent role in destabilising peace efforts.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir, particularly Resolution 47 of 1948, called for Pakistan to withdraw its forces from the region as a prerequisite to any plebiscite. However, Pakistan’s refusal to comply with this foundational condition has rendered the resolution “unimplementable”.

Despite repeated international appeals, Islamabad has continued to maintain and support terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC), undermining diplomatic efforts and regional stability.

India’s decision to revoke Article 370 on August 5, 2019, was upheld by the Supreme Court in December 2023 as constitutionally valid and consistent with the principles of Indian federalism.

The Court emphasised that Article 370 was always intended as a temporary provision, designed to facilitate the transitional integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union.

The move, therefore, does not violate any international agreements or the UN Charter, contrary to Pakistan’s assertions.

Security agencies have reported a notable shift in the operational tactics of Pakistan-based terror groups. With dwindling local support in Kashmir, these outfits -- such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF) -- have increasingly relied on foreign fighters to execute attacks.

The recent Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives, was carried out by Pakistani nationals, as confirmed by recovered identity documents and training footage from Lashkar’s Muridke headquarters. This trend underscores the waning appeal of militancy among Kashmiri youth and the growing disconnect between local aspirations and Pakistan’s proxy war.

India has responded with targeted counter-terror operations and intensified diplomatic engagement.

The designation of TRF as a global terrorist organisation by the US in July is seen as a major diplomatic win for New Delhi.

While Pakistan continues to project Kashmir as a disputed territory, India maintains that the region is an integral part of its sovereign territory.

The abrogation of Article 370, far from being a provocation, is framed as a constitutional correction -- one that affirms democratic governance and rejects externally sponsored violence.

