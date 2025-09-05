India reaffirms support for peace in Ukraine, calls on parties to proceed constructively

New Delhi, Sep 5 Reiterating its support for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, India on Friday appreciated the recent efforts towards establishing lasting peace in the region and expressed hope that all parties would move ahead constructively.

"We welcome all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine. We hope that all parties will proceed constructively. India supports an early end to the conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a weekly press briefing in New Delhi.

Earlier this week, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, welcomed the recent efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi said that the entire humanity wants an end to the war and restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“We welcome all the recent efforts in the direction of resolving the conflict. We hope that all the involved parties will proceed further constructively. We will have to figure out ways to end the conflict as soon as possible to restore regional stability and peace. This is the call of the entire humanity,” said PM Modi.

In his opening remarks at the SCO Summit, Putin said that he highly valued the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

“We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners, aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said, speaking at the (SCO) Summit.

PM Modi has consistently reiterated India's position for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and New Delhi's support for all efforts in this regard.

Last week PM Modi also received a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, informing him about the negotiations with US President Donald Trump in Washington involving European leaders.

According to Zelensky, during the "productive, important conversation", India said that it is ready to make the necessary efforts and "convey the appropriate signal to Russia" and other leaders during meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

PM Modi shared that he exchanged views with Zelensky on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability.

“India extends full support to all efforts in this direction,” PM Modi posted on X.

On August 18, Putin had dialled Prime Minister Modi, sharing his assessment of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

PM Modi welcomed the summit meeting in Alaska between the US President and his Russian counterpart.

