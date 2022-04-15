India receives simulators, equipment for S-400 training squadron from Russia

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, India has received the simulators and other equipment from Moscow for the training squadron of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system.

The second squadron of the missile system is a training squadron and includes simulators and other training-related equipment only. It does not include missiles or launchers, defence sources told ANI.

Despite the ongoing conflict, defence supplies from Moscow are continuing as the Indian defence forces have received shipments of overhauled aircraft engines and spares.

However, there is concern about whether this would continue in the near future as a solution for making payment to Russia has not yet been found.

"The defence forces have received shipments from the Russians very recently and it is still on. So far, there has not been any glitch in supplies for our forces," a government source had told ANI.

"However, there are concerns on whether these supplies can continue in the same manner as the Indian side cannot make payments to these Russian firms in view of the sanctions related to their banks," he added.

The sources said the Indian and Russian sides are working to find a way this issue can be overcome and many options are being explored.

The latest supplies from Russia included overhauled fighter aircraft engines and spares for an aircraft fleet and they arrived through the sea route, the sources said.

India also received the final parts of the S-400 Triumf air defence system from Russia whose first squadron is operational with its elements deployed to take care of threats from both Pakistan and China.

India is one of the largest users of Russian weaponry including major platforms like fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters, warships, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and submarines.

Over the last couple of decades, it has broadened its source base by including equipment from countries like the US, France and Israel in a big way but the dependence on Russia still remains very high.

The Air Force is dependent majorly on the Russian supplies as its mainstay Su30 aircraft fleet is Russian along with its Mi-17 helicopter fleet.

The Army is also totally dependent on the Russian-origin T-90 and T-72 tank fleet for the armoured regiments.

( With inputs from ANI )

