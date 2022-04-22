India records 2,451 fresh COVID-19 cases, 54 fatalities

India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise as the country reported 2,451 fresh COVID-19 cases (71 cases higher than yesterday) with 54 fatalities on Friday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today informed that with this single-day rise, the country's total caseload has reached 4,30,52,425. Of the fresh cases reported in the country, Delhi logged in 965 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh recorded 205 cases, Maharashtra recorded 91 cases and the rest of the cases were reported by other states.

As of Thursday, India reported 2,380 cases of COVID-19 and 56 fatalities.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 14,241 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

A single day rise of 54 fatalities today pushed India's death toll to 5,22,116. Of the 54 fatalities, 48 were reported in Kerala on Thursday.

As a sign of relief, the ministry data said that as many as 1,589 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours increases thereby taking the total recoveries from this virus to 4,25,16,068. The recovery rate currently is at 98.75 per cent, 0.01 per cent lower than yesterday.

With these details, the ministry data added that the daily positivity rate is at 0.55 per cent. This is because 83.38 crore total tests have been conducted so far to detect the presence of the Coronavirus in individuals of which 4,48,939 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On the front of India's nationwide vaccination drive, as many as 187.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor