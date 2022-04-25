India records 2,541 new Covid cases, 30 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,541 new Covid-19 cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Monday.

Also in the same period, an additional 30 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,22,223.

The number of India's active caseload has increased to 16,522, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,862 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,21,341. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,02,115 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall count to 83.50 crore.

While the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike at 0.84 per cent.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.71 crore.