India records 3,805 new COVID-19 cases, 22 fatalities

India witnessed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as 3,805 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

On Friday, India reported 3,545 COVID-19 cases.

With this, India's total COVID-19 caseload has moved up to 4,30,98,743. India's active caseload currently stands at 20,303 which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

The country also saw 22 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,24,024.

The recovery rate in the country was reported at 98.74 per cent. This comes as 3,168 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries from Coronavirus to 4,25,54,416.

The government data further informed that as many as 4,87,544 tests to detect COVID-19 were carried out in the last 24 hours, registering a daily positivity rate of 0.78 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.79 per cent.

On the vaccination front, the Health Ministry said that 190 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor