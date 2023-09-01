India records 49 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Sep 1 As many as 49 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

With the addition of the 49 new cases, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97,216, as per the ministry.

On the other hand, 71 people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,788.The recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent.

According the Health Ministry, the death toll stands at 5,31,930, while active cases at 1,498.

Over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor