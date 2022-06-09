India records 7,240 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours

A total of 7,240 fresh cases was recorded in a span of 24 hours as against 5,233 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

In the same period, the country has reported 8 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,723.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also risen to 32,498 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,591 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,40,301. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has gone up to 2.13 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.31 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,40,615 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.38 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.59 crore.