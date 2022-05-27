India records more than 2K recoveries from Covid-19, recovery rate at 98.75 pc

With 2,296 new recoveries from the Covid-19 infection, India has reported a total of 4,26,07,177 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

With this, the country's current Recovery Rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

According to the ministry, India recorded 2,710 fresh cases of Coronavirus infection, thus taking the country's active caseload to 15,814 at the rate of 0.04 per cent.

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 stood at 0.58 per cent, whereas the Weekly positivity rate is at 0.52 per cent.

The ministry also informed that 4,65,840 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the ministry also informed that the Centre has administered 192.97 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021, and the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with the COVID vaccine free of cost.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor