India registers 11,793 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

India has reported decline in new Covid cases after 11,793 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a total of 17,073 Covid cases were reported.

The country has also reported 27 new Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,047.

With increasing cases, the active caseload has surged to 96,700 cases, accounting for 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 9,486 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,97,092. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent.

India's daily positivity rate has jumped to 2.49 per cent, while the weekly positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.36 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,73,717 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.14 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.31 crore.