India registers 54 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Aug 21 India has registered 54 new Covid cases, which has taken the country's overall caseload to 4,49,96,653, the Union Health Ministry said in its latest update on Monday.

According to the Monday, the death toll rose to 5,31,926 as one more succumbed to the disease.

On the other hand, 46 people recuperated from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,252.

While recovery rate stands at 98.91 per cent, the active caseload stood at 1,475.

According to the Ministry data, over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

