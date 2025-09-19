India rejects EU criticism over participation in Russian-Belarusian military exercise

New Delhi, Sep 19 Rejecting the criticism from European Union on India's participation in multilateral Zapad exercise held in Russia's Nizhniy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday pointed out that several countries, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members like the United States, Turkey and Hungary, have also participated in the major exercise as observers.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while responding to a question on the comments made by European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas recently, highlighted that the Ministry of Defence has already shared details regarding India's participation in the Zapad exercise.

"I would also at the same time would like to point out that several other countries including NATO countries such as United States, Turkey and Hungary are also or have also participated in this exercise as observers," Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing held in New Delhi.

Kallas had remarked about India's participation in the military exercise and its purchase of the Russian oil being a hurdle in India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks.

"I am not communicating on behalf of India. So, you can ask them the arguments on that side. We will meet in person as well, because this is a great concern for our countries. If you want closer ties with us, then why participate in exercises that are existential threats to us. So, to be very clear on this message. We are not taking this, lightly, but I will not just reflect on our conversations and be communicating on their behalf," Kallas told reporters.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had dismissed as "baseless" the West's concerns over India's participation in the military drills.

Welcoming India's participation, Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova asserted that Zapad 2025 exercises were "exclusively defensive" in nature and were aimed at repelling potential aggression.

"One would like to believe that NATO observers will help debunk Western myths about the drills' aggressive nature," Zakharova said during a media briefing in Moscow.

The Zapad-2025 joint strategic exercise is the final stage of joint training of the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus held between September 12-16 at 41 land and sea training grounds in both countries.

On September 9, an Indian Armed Forces contingent comprising 65 personnel departed for Russia's Nizhniy to participate in the multilateral joint military exercise. According to Ministry of Defence, the contingent comprised of 57 Indian Army personnel along with seven personnel from the Indian Air Force and one from the Indian Navy. The Indian Army contingent was led by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with troops from other arms and services.

"The multilateral Exercise ZAPAD 2025 is aimed at enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability, and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations.

"The exercise will focus on joint company level operations in open and plain terrain, wherein troops will undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills. It will offer a valuable opportunity to hone joint operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies, and operate in a multinational combat environment," the ministry stated.

