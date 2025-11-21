India remains firmly on track in its fight against TB: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 21 India remains firmly on track in its fight against tuberculosis (TB) cases, said official sources in the Central TB Division on Friday.

In the wake of certain reports suggesting a rise in TB cases in India, they cited the latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO), which confirms that the country has achieved a significant decline in both TB incidence and mortality in the last decade.

According to the WHO's Global TB Report 2025, India has recorded a 21 per cent reduction in TB incidence, dropping from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024. During the same period, TB mortality decreased by 25 per cent, from 28 deaths per lakh in 2015 to 21 in 2024.

Treatment coverage has remarkably improved from 53 per cent in 2015 to 92 per cent in 2024, significantly reducing disease progression and transmission.

These can be attributed to strengthened surveillance, early detection, and expanded treatment coverage by the government, the officials said.

"The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed that India remains firmly on track in its fight against TB, with the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan expected to deliver further gains in reducing incidence and preventing mortality," they added. Launched in December 2024, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is a flagship mission to eliminate the world's deadliest infection in the country.

As per WHO estimates, India had nearly 15 lakh ‘missing’ TB cases in 2015, posing a serious challenge in controlling transmission.

In 2024, this number was brought down by 93 per cent to under one lakh, reflecting a major breakthrough in case detection.

"The government’s renewed focus on identifying unreported and asymptomatic cases, which were previously missed due to limited surveillance practices, has been key to the achievement," said the Central TB Division, responsible for keeping a watch over the TB MUKT Bharat Abhiyan.

The officials indicated that "the increase in notifications is often misinterpreted as a rise in TB cases, whereas it actually reflects improved detection and faster treatment initiation, preventing further spread of infection".

"Identifying cases earlier -- before symptoms worsen -- has contributed to both reduced transmission and better treatment outcomes, ultimately lowering TB-related deaths," they added.

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan marked a strategic shift towards proactive and technology-driven disease surveillance. The campaign deployed AI-enabled handheld X-rays, digital screening tools, upfront molecular diagnostics (NAAT), and focused outreach in high-risk areas.

Under the initiative, 24.89 lakh cases were notified, out of which 8.7 lakh were asymptomatic cases that would likely have gone undiagnosed under conventional methods.

