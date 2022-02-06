India reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19, 865 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases 865 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this, the country's cumulative count tally reached 4,21,88,138, while the death toll has mounted to 5,01,979.

The active caseload mounted to 12,25,011, which is 2.90 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

The daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 7.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate also dipped to 10.20 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 2,13,246 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,04,61,148. The recovery rate of the country is at 95.91 per cent.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded with 14,48,513 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 74,01,87,141 cumulative tests.

With the administration of more than 45 lakh doses (45,10,770) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 169.46 Cr (1,69,46,26,697) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor