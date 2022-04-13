India reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With this, India's active cases at present stand at 10,870, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate is 0.25 per cent.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent with 1,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours, while the total recoveries till now are 4,25,05,410, informed the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A total of 186.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, stated the health bulletin. According to the Ministry, more than 191.19 crore vaccine doses were provided to States and UTs while more than 19.88 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

"In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs", the official release stated.

Meanwhile, 79.49 crore total tests have been conducted so far with 4,29,323 tests in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

