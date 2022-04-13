India reports 1,088 new Covid cases, 26 deaths

India reported 1,088 new Covid cases on Wednesday in a span of 24 hours, an increase from the previous day's count of 796.

In the same period, 26 Covid related deaths were registered taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,736, said the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has declined to 10,870. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,05,410. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,29,323 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 79.49 crore cumulative tests.

The Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.24 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.07 crore