India reports 1,247 new cases, 1 death in the last 24 hours

India's daily COVID infections witnessed a decline on Tuesday from yesterday's 2,183 cases and reported 1,247 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily case positivity rate also saw a sudden rise to 0.83 per cent. The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick to 0.32.

However, with the recovery of 928 COVID patients in the last 24 hours, the active cases saw a minor decline to 11,860 which account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

The total number of recoveries in the country since the onset of the pandemic stands at 4,25,11,701. The recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent. The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,21,966.

As many as 4,01,909 COVID samples were tested in the country during this period.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 16,89,995 COVID vaccines were administered during the period. The total number of vaccines administered so far jumped to 1,86,72,15,865.

