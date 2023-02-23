India reports 125 new Covid cases on Feb 23, active tally rises

India logged in 125 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to data reported on February 23 by the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases has increased to 1,935 and the death toll stands at 5,30,762, with one fatality reported from Chandigarh, according to the updated data.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,52,560, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 2,206,53,384 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, with at least 6,467 people receiving the injections in one day.