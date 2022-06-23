India reports 13,313 new COVID cases, 38 deaths

India reported 13,313 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Active cases now constitute 0.19 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Active cases in the country now stand at 83,990 with a daily positivity rate of 2.03 per cent and weekly positivity rate (2.81%).

As many as 38 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry bulletin stated.

Total 10,972 people recovered from COVID, taking the recovery rate currently at 98.60 per cent.

Total COVID recoveries now stand at 4,27,36,027.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,56,410 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.94 Cr cumulative tests.

India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.62 crore.