India reports 1,569 new covid cases, 19 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Tuesday reported 1,569 fresh Covid cases, a decline against the 2,202 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

Also in the same period, there were 19 Covid fatalities which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,260.

The active caseload has marginally declined to 16,400 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,467 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,84,710. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate reported a slight rise at 0.44 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,57,484 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.44 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.48 crore.