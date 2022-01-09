India reports 1,59,632 new Covid cases, 327 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Jan 9 Amid an unabated resurgence, India registered 1,59,632 new Covid cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The new fatalities has increased the nationwide death toll to 4,83,790.

The active caseload has jumped to 5,90,611, accounting for 1.66 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Omicron case tally has climbed to 3,623, of which 1,409 have been discharged from hospitals.

So far total 27 states have reported the new variant, according to the Ministry.

The recovery of 40,863 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,44,53,603. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.98 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 15,63,566 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 69 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 6.77 per cent due to the sudden spike of new cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 10.21 per cent.

With the administration of over 89 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 151.57 crore as of Sunday morning.

