India reports 1,61,386 new COVID infections, 1733 deaths; daily positivity rate dropped to 9.26 pc

India registered a sharp decline in daily COVID-19 cases as 1,61,386 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, informed Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

India on Tuesday reported 1,67,059 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,192 fatalities.

As per the health ministry, there was a decline in the daily positivity rate to 9.26 per cent from 11.69 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate also dipped to 14.15 per cent from 15.25 per cent yesterday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 16,21,603 while the active cases account for 3.90 per cent of total cases.

With 2,81,109 recoveries from the infection reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,95,11,307.

The recovery rate of the country has also improved to 94.91 per cent from 94.60 per cent on Tuesday.

However, with the addition of 1,733 new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country climbed to 4,97,975.

As many as 17,42,793 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus. Over 73.24 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,67,29,42,707 vaccine doses have been administered so far.