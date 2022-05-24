India reports 1,675 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, 31 deaths

With 1,675 new cases, India witnessed a fall in the reported COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

On Monday, India recorded 2,022 new COVID cases.

With the addition of fresh cases, India's active cases stand at 14,841.

The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.41 per cent.

A total of 1,635 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,00,737.

The country also reported 31 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,490.

With 4,07,626 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has so far conducted over 84.74 crore (84,74,99,852) cumulative tests.

As per the health ministry, the country's COVID vaccination coverage exceeded 192.52 crore (1,92,52,70,955) till 7 am on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

