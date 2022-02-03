India reports 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases, 1008 deaths in last 24 hour

India on Thursday reported 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases and 1,008 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's overall COVID-19 cases tally has reached 41,803,318, while the death toll has mounted to 4,98,983.

India on Tuesday reported 1,61,386 new COVID infections and 1,733 deaths.

With this, the country's active caseload mounted to 15,33,921 which is 3.67 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

The daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 10.99 per cent while the weekly positivity rate also dipped to 12.98 per cent.

According to the health ministry, as many as 2,59,107 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,97,70,414.

The recovery rate of the country is at 95.14 per cent.

A total of 15,69,449 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 73.41 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 167.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.