India reports 2,338 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hrs

India witnessed a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 2,338 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India reported 2,706 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

With this, the active caseload currently stands at 17,883 and the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate is 0.97 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.58 per cent.

As many as 2,134 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,15,574. The recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

As per the health ministry, the death toll has mounted to 5,24,630 with 19 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

India conducted 3,63,883 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 85.04 crore COVID tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, 193.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.