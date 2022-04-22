India reports 2,451 new cases, 54 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Friday again reported a spike of 2,451 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against the 2,380 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, there were 54 additional Covid-19 fatalities which increased the nationwide death toll to 522,116.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload has increased to 14,241, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the total positive cases.

Another 1,589 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,25,16,068. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,48,939 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.38 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.26 crore.

