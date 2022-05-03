India reports 2,568 new cases, 20 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Monday reported 2,568 fresh Covid-19 cases, a marginal decline against the 3,157 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country also reported 20 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,889.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stood at 19,137 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,911 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,41,887. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,19,552 tests were conducted across the country.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.41 crore.