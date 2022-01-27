India reports 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths

India reported 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 22,02,472, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 19.59 per cent and 17.75 per cent respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.33 per cent. The active cases account for 5.46 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 573 fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 4,91,700.

The total recoveries climbed to 3,76,77,328 with 2,86,384 people recovered in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The country conducted 14,62,261 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative testing to 72.21 cr.

With the administration of 22,35,267 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,63,84,39,207 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.