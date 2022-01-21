India reports 3,47,254 new fresh COVID-19 infections, 703 deaths

India reported 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 17.94 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The fresh infections are 29,722 more than yesterday. On Thursday, India logged 3,17,532 fresh COVID-19 cases. India's active caseload currently stands at 20,18,825. Active cases account for 5.23 per cent of the total cases.

The country has so far detected 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As per the health ministry, there is an increase of 4.36 per cent in Omicron cases since yesterday.

The daily positivity rate is at 17.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 16.56 per cent. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stands at 93.50 per cent.

The ministry said that 2,51,777 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,60,58,806.

The country also witnessed 703 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,88,396 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

A total of 71.15 crore samples have been tested so far of which 19,35,912 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination is concerned, as many as 1,60,43,70,484 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive of which 70,49,779 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.