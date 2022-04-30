India reports 3,688 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported a slight rise in coronavirus cases, recording 3,688 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The country had registered as many as 3,377 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Health Ministry informed that active cases in the country have increased to 18,684 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 2,755 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,33,377. The recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

With 4,96,640 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally has risen to 83.74 crore tests.

The country reported 50 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death tally to 5,23,803.

The daily cases positivity rate saw a rise from 0.71 per cent (on Friday) to 0.74 per cent (on Saturday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.63 per cent (on Friday) to 0.66 per cent (on Saturday).

As far as vaccination is concerned, 22,58,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,89,90,935.

( With inputs from ANI )

