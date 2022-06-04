India reports 3,962 new Covid cases, 26 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Saturday reported an increase of 3,962 fresh Covid cases, against the 4,041 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, there were 26 new Covid fatalities, which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,677.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country slightly rose to 22,416 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,697 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,25,454. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

The daily positivity rate also reported a rise of 0.89 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,45,814 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.22 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.96 crore.