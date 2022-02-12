India reports 50,407 new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 3.48 pc

India reported 50,407 new cases of COVID-19 and 804 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

On Friday, the country had seen 58,077 new Covid cases.

In the last 24 hours, a total 804 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 5,07,981, said the Union Health ministry on Saturday morning.

The active Covid case has been reduced to 6,10,443, which constitutes 1.43 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,36,962 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,14,68,120. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,50,532 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.93 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.07 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 3.48 per cent.

With the administration of over 46,82,662 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 172.29 crore as of Saturday morning.