India reports 646 new Covid cases, one death

New Delhi, Dec 24 India on Sunday recorded 656 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed on Sunday.

According to the MoHFW data, a total of 656 new cases have been recorded in last 24 hours. The ministry said that there are a total of 3,742 active Covid cases in India.

A maximum of 128 cases were reported from Kerala, while Karnataka recorded 96 new infections.

The Covid cases have been on rise in India in last few weeks.

Centre and states have sounded alarm over the new JN.1 Covid variant.

The cases of this new variant have been found not only in India but also in other countries like Singapore and England.

