India reports 67,084 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1241 deaths

COVID-19 third wave in the country seems to have weakened with fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours dropping below one lakh mark for the fourth time, after almost a month. India on Thursday reported 67,084 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning.

A total of 1,241 new deaths were also reported taking the toll to 5,06,520.

The active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 7,90,789 which constitutes 1.86 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,67,882 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,11,80,751. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.95 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 15,11,321 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.61 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 6.58 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 4.44 per cent.

With the administration of over 46,44,382 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 1,71,28,19,947 as of Thursday morning.