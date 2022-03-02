India reports 7,554 new COVID-19 cases, 223 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 7,554 new COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 85,680 and the active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of total infections.

There were 14,123 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,38,673.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.60 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity stands at 1.06 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 7,84,059 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests to over 76.91 crore in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor